Agentic Group launches in UK to support fintech move

The announcement comes a month after the Brexit vote and the Consortium’s expansion into Europe with the opening of its Paris office. The group’s expansion to the UK aims to elevate the fintech sector, according to econotimes.com. The London office will be headed by Lucas Cervigni, serial entrepreneur, and global fintech industry veteran.

Its expansion into Europe followed the deal with the Government of Bermuda that was announced in May 2016.

The Agentic Group was formed in 2015 and is a membership-driven consortium with over 35 blockchain and digital currency-related companies worldwide. The group provides insight, advice, consultation and development services to corporations, non-profit organizations, and government agencies, as the world seeks to understand and leverage emerging blockchain applications. As a founding member, Credits will be providing the framework for a number of initiatives and projects soon to be announced.