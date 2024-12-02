



This collaboration will focus on simplifying and improving crypto payments for everyday transactions, making them more accessible and practical.











The initial rollout will involve AFS deploying Athar-powered crypto payment solutions at merchant locations across the UAE. These solutions will leverage decentralized finance to offer simple, secure payment options for both businesses and consumers.

Athar, a decentralized consumer finance protocol developed by Ternoa, is designed to simplify crypto payments by supporting stablecoins. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies pegged to the value of traditional fiat currencies such as the US dollar or UAE dirham, providing a stable alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies.





Expanding access to digital payments

The integration of stablecoins and decentralized finance will enable merchants and consumers to adopt new payment solutions, helping to facilitate the broader acceptance of digital payments in the region.

With the introduction of Athar-powered PoS solutions, transactions will be faster, more secure, and more efficient for both merchants and consumers. Unlike volatile cryptocurrencies, stablecoins offer more predictable value, making them an attractive option for everyday payments.

This partnership between AFS and Ternoa is poised to significantly advance digital payments in the UAE and potentially across the wider Middle East and Africa region, marking a key step in the adoption of blockchain technology in consumer finance. By introducing Athar, both companies aim to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the emerging world of decentralized finance (DeFi). As the adoption of blockchain and crypto technologies continues to rise, the partnership sets the stage for a future where digital currencies and stablecoins play a pivotal role in everyday transactions. As more merchants and consumers embrace these technologies, the shift toward a fully integrated digital payment ecosystem in the Middle East and Africa becomes increasingly likely.