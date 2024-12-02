Æternity founder to raise EUR 100 million for fund focused on blockchain

The EUR 100 million VC fund is securing investors and will close its first round in Q4 2020. Stojanow’s new Meta Change Capital aims to fund blockchain development in emerging markets. The fund is to be domiciled in Cayman Islands and the Investment Manager will be regulated by the FCA in the UK. It will be manned by seasoned investment professionals from both classical investment world but also the blockchain space.

Stojanow became active in the international investment space, founding AE Venture – an investment arm for entrepreneurs building companies on the æternity blockchain. Stojanow will be joined at MCC by Luka Sucic, former Head of Investments and Acceleration at AE Ventures, according to Yahoo Finance.

As the leads, Stojanow and Sucic grew Starfleet into one of the first blockchain accelerators to have several editions spanning Europe, Malta, and India. Working with entrepreneurs across cultures, backgrounds, and approaches – they gained invaluable perspective into global needs and potential.