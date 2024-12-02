Aeroflot considers using cryptocurrencies and blockchain for payments

As reported by FinanceFeeds on Ewdn, the company has published a procurement notice for modelling the development of the cryptocurrency market in the Russian Federation and its influence on payments for Aeroflot’s air transportation services.

Cryptocurrency-based projects are springing up in Russia, as President Putin sees in blockchain and cryptocurrency a potential instrument for the country’s modernization. Furthermore, the central bank has officially recognized Bitcoin a “digital currency”, the online publication concluded.

The closing date for applications is July 18, 2017 and all the work on the projects should be completed by December 10, 2017.