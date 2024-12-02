



The collaboration allows the AEON Crypto Payment solution to support $XLM and Stellar-native USDC, providing users with an optimised payment experience with these tokens, whether checking out online or shopping at local retail stores.











AEON Pay is a Web3-enabled mobile solution that covers approximately 10.000 brands and 20 million QR-enabled stores across major Southeast Asian cities. Moreover, it is set to extend into Africa and Latin America, further augmenting crypto payment services across international markets.

AEON’s goal is to improve the crypto payment landscape by offering a flexible and scalable infrastructure that supports multiple blockchains and tokens. In its crypto payment suite offering, AEON Pay delivers an advanced mobile payment experience by combining security, convenience, and real-time transaction capabilities. It has integrated support for both $XLM and Stellar-USDC, ensuring that users can make instant, cost-effective everyday payments without the complexities of traditional banking systems.

Stellar is a decentralised, open-source blockchain network that facilitates quick, cost-effective, and global financial transactions. By integrating support for Stellar assets, AEON is offering both businesses and consumers new payment options that are efficient and inclusive, simplifying digital asset transactions with an intuitive interface and a growing merchant network.

As the adoption of crypto payments continues to rise, the partnership between the two providers supports the advancement of Web3 commerce. This collaboration strengthens AEON’s commitment to making crypto payments more accessible and practical in daily commercial activities, aligning with Stellar's mission to create open and accessible financial systems.





Recent updates from AEON

At the end of 2024, AEON announced the launch of a secure and optimised payment feature that was built on the TON blockchain. The initiative was set to optimise the usability of blockchain technology in everyday scenarios for clients and partners. Moreover, it reflected AEON’s commitment to bringing diverse payment applications across multiple industries and markets.