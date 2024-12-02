



In a bid to offer a crypto payment experience that can expand convenience for users and merchants, AEON introduced a simplified QR code payment solution to BNB Chain with Terminus. Through this joint initiative, AEON also assists the BNB Chain ecosystem by advancing an optimised payment experience for the latter’s services at several offline locations across the region.











In addition, AEON’s scan-to-pay functionality combines with national payment networks across Southeast Asia, including VietQR in Vietnam and ThaiQR in Thailand. Merchants can benefit from AEON’s system as it does not impose the need for any new hardware implementation or modifications, with payments automatically settled in local fiat currency and allowing direct adoption. Utilising this Web3-based QR code solution, users can leverage mainstream cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, and BNB for in-store purchases by scanning a QR code, fostering crypto utility across diverse retail merchants across Southeast Asia.





Expanded payment options and optimised user experience

As part of this collaboration and through AEON’s interaction with BNB Chain and Terminus, the companies aim to simplify, a user-friendly process for conducting crypto payments in physical stores. By leveraging the Terminus & AEON app, individuals can optimise scan a QR code present at participating offline merchants, select BNB or other tokens as their payment method, and transfer the payment directly to the designated wallet. Following the confirmation of the transaction, the funds are instantly converted into local fiat currency, mitigating complexities for merchants, as they can accept cryptocurrencies without requiring additional infrastructure or technical adjustments.

Furthermore, the feature introduced on BNB Chain is set to advance the capabilities of cryptocurrency, making it a practical solution for daily transactions, especially in Southeast Asia’s markets. AEON, BNB Chain, and Terminus plan to support crypto adoption by allowing in-store purchases with BNB Chain native tokens, therefore growing the latter’s ecosystem and promoting the widespread use of blockchain technology.