



Following this announcement, by contributing to the TON ecosystem’s infrastructure, AEON is set to optimise the usability of blockchain technology in the everyday scenarios of clients and partners. The application of this initiative is in ShareX's Telegram mini-app, where AEON simplifies the rental process for power banks, as well as showcasing the potential of blockchain to transform daily transactions.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the product launch

The AEON authorisation payment feature was developed in order to improve the transaction process with a streamlined and secure user flow. Customers will begin by selecting their desired solution or product and initiating the payments, while the system will prompt them to authorise a transaction, securely locking the required amount. Once this is completed, clients will have the possibility to access the service without other payment steps being needed. In addition, upon completion of the service or transaction, the payment will automatically be processed based on the initial authorisation, ensuring a smooth and secure closure without manual intervention.

Integrating AEON within the TON ecosystem brings convenience to users and partners by simplifying the payment process, reducing chargebacks, and enhancing the overall security of transactions. At the same time, by leveraging the TON blockchain's robust infrastructure, AEON supports a variety of cryptocurrencies and wallet integrations, a process that will enable users to choose their preferred payment methods with ease. This development will also provide security, transparency, and reliability, making crypto payments more accessible and user-friendly.

In the first practical application, AEON's authorisation payment service will be integrated into ShareX's Telegram mini-app. This simplifies the rental process by allowing users to pre-authorise a deposit through AEON's payment protocol within the TON ecosystem.

This launch reflects AEON's commitment to advancing TON's ecosystem infrastructure and promoting blockchain accessibility for everyday transactions and payments. As AEON continues to develop within TON, future expansions are set to bring diverse payment applications across multiple industries and markets. In addition, AEON aims to drive crypto payment adoption, empower the TON ecosystem, as well as deliver transformative solutions for consumers, merchants, and industries around the world. By building on TON's foundation, AEON will provide customers with access to a more interconnected and efficient Web3 financial ecosystem as well.



