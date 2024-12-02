Adyen and BitPay enable Bitcoin payments for Jagex

Adyen has integrated with BitPay, a Bitcoin payment processor, to enable customers Bitcoin payments acceptance. Jagex is the first merchant to accept Bitcoin payments through Adyen’s platform.

Adyen is a payments technology company that provides businesses with a single global platform to accept payments anywhere in the world. Adyen enables businesses to process payments across online, mobile and Point-of-Sale (POS) with over 250 payment methods and 187 transaction currencies.