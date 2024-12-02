Specifically, Advanced Payment Solutions (APS), has joined an already existing partnership between Cyprus-based fintech firm, Armenotech, and payment company Tempo France. This triad will allow the companies to fulfil new strategic goals, including projects that aim to bridge traditional finance and digital finance.

In January 2023, Tempo France partnered with Armenotech to improve Stellar blockchain integration in the global sector. Through this partnership, the two companies agreed to work together on various business ventures, including joint participation in international remittance projects, as well as leading new product launches in the payment market. Armenotech became a full-range IT infrastructure provider for Tempo France, and some of its most noteworthy offerings include Stellar blockchain-based processing and transaction monitoring.

According to the official press release, Advanced Payment Solutions has been focusing on projects designed to link traditional finance and digital assets. In essence, the products that are being developed allow corporate customers to convert traditional money to digital assets and vice versa.

APS representatives talked about a recent demand from clients for services that allow them to operate both traditional and digital assets while linking various payment methods. They also explained how Armenotech’s solutions can help meet this demand by allowing APS to offer solutions for converting fiat money to digital assets and back again, while covering aspects such as fraud protection, security, KYC and ALM.

Armenotech officials shared some insights on the company’s plans for the future and revealed that they’re looking to actively participate in three Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) projects, two of which are in Europe. He also hinted at the possibility of introducing a new Euro-nominated stablecoin.

More information about these three companies

Advanced Payment Solutions is a payment service provider with product and software solutions based on the Stellar Blockchain Open Network. The company provides its customers with a wide spectrum of solutions for payments, ranging from corporate payments to payment processing.

Tempo France is an international money transfer system. Recently, the company successfully completed pioneering projects bringing Stellar technologies to remittances in Europe and the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, in March 2023, Tempo France partnered with Sift in order to fight fraud, scams, and other online threats.

Cyprus-based Armenotech specialises in pioneering software for integration into the Stellar blockchain. In February 2023, the company worked with Tempo France and Cebuana to support Stellar blockchain remittances in the Philippines.