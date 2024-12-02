Advanced Blockchain partners with Sting

According to an Advanced Blockchain representative, the expansion will strengthen the company’s ecosystem of co-investors and innovators in the blockchain space. A Sting representative states that the partnership will strengthen their offer for startups in the blockchain space in the Nordic region.

The aim of the collaboration between Advanced Blockchain and Sting is to foster teams in the Web 3.0 ecosystem at a very early stage. DeFi, NFTs, and asset tokenization are areas where Advanced Blockchain plans to expand its portfolio.