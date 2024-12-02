Acuant extends partnership with BITPOINT LATAM

BITPOINT LATAM has integrated AcuantGO to implement fully automated Identity Verification, Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solutions to better support users while continuing to meet compliance standards, as the press release says.

Consumers use BITPOINT to buy and sell crypto assets with local Mexico, Dominican Republic, Panama, Guatemala, Ecuador, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil currency. BITPOINT originally integrated Acuant Compliance technology to comply with AML regulations.

As the exchange rapidly expanded across the region into its leadership role, BITPOINT needed to quickly launch a scalable solution for identity and document verification while meeting KYC requirements and AML standards. AcuantGO, Acuant’s no code solution, met the requirements and allowed BITPOINT to launch in three weeks, driving user onboardings up by 98%.