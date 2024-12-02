ACI Worldwide, Payment21 to enable AML compliance for Bitcoin transactions

Therefore, ACI’s network of more than 130 PSPs, serving more than 56,000 merchants, can now accept Bitcoin payments as a result. The solution includes inbound payments and payouts in Bitcoin offering real-time settlement capabilities on a global scale, which accelerates merchant cash flow.

The UP eCommerce Payments solution combines the extensive global reach of the ACI PAY.ON Payments Gateway, which provides technical connectivity to more than 350 alternative payment methods and card acquirers, with integrated ACI ReD Shield real-time fraud management.

Payment21.com is a regulated Bitcoin payment processor focusing on the compliance needs of enterprise-level businesses and the legal prerequisites of their banking partners.

