ACDX launches trading option for Chia Tokens





This is one of the first crypto exchanges to kick off such a leveraged listing, encouraging users to trade an XCH Bull Bear Strike Token (XCH BBS) with multiple times leverage.

Chia is an enterprise-grade digital money, using the Nakamoto consensus algorithm. According to the official press release, Chia Network is building a different blockchain and smart transaction platform: more decentralised, efficient, and secure.

Given the adoption of blockchain from 2021, ACDX is reaffirming its commitment to the global decentralised financial economy. As Chia is adopting more modern cryptographic tools to enable smart transaction capabilities, ACDX believes this listing can help deliver on the vision to bridge the gap between the decentralised and centralised blockchain economy.