ACCESS to bolster the digital asset ecosystem

The project wants to help promote sustainable growth for the ecosystem and strengthen regulatory engagement with regional regulators, including the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

A Sub-Committee of the VAPG has been formed to formulate and discuss key topics for regular discussions, in order to provide targeted regulatory input and feedback to regulators on legislation development, implementation, and progress. The Sub-Committee includes a broad and diverse group of digital asset ecosystem players, including international and domestic exchanges, brokers, protocols, and solution providers.

Based on voluntary submissions which were reviewed by the ACCESS Board, the VAPG Sub-Committee includes 20+ digital asset players such as Coinbase, Crypto.com, Wirex, Cumberland, Independent Reserve, FOMO Pay, Coinhako, Xfers, Liquid, QCP, OSL, Sygna Bridge, Elliptic, Chainalysis, and other entities. Supporting industry associations include the International Digital Asset Exchange Association (IDAXA) and the Singapore Fintech Association.