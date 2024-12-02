Accenture joins US blockchain trade association

In 2016, a wide range of small and large participants have committed to innovating with or investing in blockchain-based technologies, said a statement.

Representatives of the Chamber of Digital Commerce acknowledge the fact that “diverse expertise and market leadership that these new members bring to the table is invaluable, and their support will help drive our policy efforts forward in Washington, D.C. and beyond.”

Furthermore, “the prospects of blockchain use in large-scale enterprise IT systems are becoming more and more vivid. With prototypes heading out of labs and into production within regulated sectors like banking, capital markets, insurance and healthcare, industry-regulators are studying the opportunities and challenges this technology presents to traditional compliance frameworks” Accenture representative concluded for Yahoo Finance.