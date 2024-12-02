Abra adds 20 cryptocurrencies to its wallet app

The initial 20 cryptocurrencies are: Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, Dash, Zcash, Bitcoin Gold, Stellar Lumens, DigiByte, Dogecoin, Golem, OmiseGO, Qtum, Augur, Status, Stratis, and Vertcoin.

The system allows users to convert between currencies with no transaction fees, at any time, with no limitations. Consumers can add money to their wallets using a bank account, an American Express credit card in the United States or using bitcoin purchased outside Abra from anywhere in the world. They can then invest in any of the 20 cryptocurrencies offered on the Abra app.

In order to develop the new wallet and integrated exchange, the company built a platform using price-stabilised crypto tokens, called stablecoins; the platform facilitates holding both fiat coins as well as cryptocurrencies through a combination of litecoin and bitcoin-based smart contracts.