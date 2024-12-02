ABN Amro and Dutch University tap blockchain projects

ABN Amro is a member of the Linux Foundation-led Hyperledger project and an investor in Digital Asset Holdings, a blockchain startup. The two institutions will jointly develop applications within TU Delfts blockchain laboratory.

The project’s aim is to create systems that can deal reliably and appropriately with large amounts of data and large numbers of users, with an eye to create working applications over the next six months, according to CoinDesk. Further, ABN Amro staffers will attend seminars and workshops at the university in a bid to educate bank staff on the technology, the site continues.

Projects developed by the ABN Amro and TU Delft will be open-sourced, the university said in a statement.