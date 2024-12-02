83% of millennial millionaires own crypto

They have invested a significant chunk of their portfolio in crypto and plan to continue their crypto investments in 2022. The survey polled investors with assets of USD 1 million or more, and 83% of the polled millennial millionaires revealed they had made crypto investments.

Over half — 53% — of the survey's respondents said they hold 50% or more of their portfolio in crypto. Nearly one-third of the respondents have invested at least three-quarters of their wealth in crypto assets.

The CNBC survey also revealed a massive generational gap in terms of investment. On one side, millennials are investing as high as 50% of their wealth in crypto, while on the other side, only 4% of the older generation have invested in digital assets and only one-fourth of the GenX owns crypto.

The survey also highlighted how the new generation is willing to take more risks with crypto rather than investing in traditional markets. The survey revealed that 48% of millennial millionaires plan to add to their crypto investments while 38% plan to hold and only 6% plan to reduce their crypto exposure in the coming year.

Apart from a surge in crypto millennial millionaires in the United States, Australia has also seen a 10% growth in crypto adoption over the past year. The 2021 Independent Reserve’s Cryptocurrency Index (IRCI) that surveyed 2000 people found the crypto investment among Australians has grown to 28.8%, up from 18.4% in 2020.