75 percent of Americans never heard of ICOs

The digital student loan servicer asked roughly 1,000 US citizens about ether and Ripples XRP token at the end of October 2017. The questions ranged from whether people had heard of ether and XRP to if they would invest in the cryptocurrencies.

According to the survey, 31% of respondents have heard of ethereum (with 18% planning to invest in it) while almost 22% percent have heard of XRP (with 14% intending to purchase some).

After breaking the results down by age, the data shows that roughly a third of respondents between the ages of 18 and 44 planned to invest in ether, while another third did not. The final third was uncertain.

A smaller portion of adults aged 45 and up planned to invest in ethereum, with between 89–98% of respondents saying they were either not going to invest or were unsure.

The results of the research closely match LendEDUs previous survey, which instead took a focus on bitcoin. In that survey, the majority of respondents who had heard of bitcoin were also in the younger age ranges, while older respondents indicated less awareness of the cryptocurrency.