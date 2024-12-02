70 percent of financial institutions believe in blockchain

According to data from business advisory firm FTI Consulting, this figure rose to 90% among financial institutions that reported a strong awareness of the blockchain technology.

The findings show that while the majority of financial institutions (65%) reported they are aware of the technology, just 26% say they are knowledgeable about it.

Institutions were most likely to report a knowledge of blockchain in the UK (35%) and least likely to indicate an awareness in Australia (14%).

Elsewhere, 19% of financial institutions said they believe they are fully prepared for the impact blockchain technology could have on their business. However, his figure rose to 52% among institutions that reported a greater knowledge of the subject.