4ARTechnologies launches marketplace for NFTs and digital art

The 4ART marketplace is the space to offer and trade NFTs with a few clicks and provides a safe way for creators and collectors to make transactions, as the press release says. With the new international marketplace for NFTs, the 4ARTechnologies ecosystem is now even more complete.

To meet the standards for security and transparency, only 4ART minted NFTs can be traded on the integrated marketplace.

Features and benefits of the 4ART ecosystem include:

Minting and securing the safest NFTs with a few clicks on any smart device

Make transactions without the need of an extra crypto wallet

Offer and trade directly on the integrated marketplace

Experience and share physical and digital artworks together in the integrated VR showrooms

Transfer to other marketplaces such as OpenSea, Nifty, Binance or Tezos

The ability to mint and trade secure 4ART NFTs will be made available to selected artists in July 2021, with full options and the complete marketplace becoming available to all users for the start of the next art market season in August 2021.