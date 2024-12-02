48 countries cooperate to combat crypto tax evasion





The standard allows the automatic exchange of information between jurisdictions to combat tax evasion on crypto exchanges, as per officials’ statement. The agreement integrates the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) into the organisation’s Common Reporting Standard (CRS), an information standard for the automatic exchange of data regarding financial accounts between tax authorities.











More details on the agreement

According to the UK’s statement, the final agreement on the CARF was reached in March 2023, after two years of negotiations. The country leads the global commitment to combat offshore crypto tax evasion, requiring crypto platforms to share taxpayer information with authorities. This intends to ensure that tax authorities can exchange information to enforce tax compliance. The 2027 deadline also applies to the amendments in the Common Reporting Standard (CRD), with the countries intending to transpose the CARF into domestic law and activating exchange agreements in time for exchanges to commence, subject to national legislative procedures.



Some of the countries that signed the agreement include Ireland, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Croatia, Japan, South Korea, the US, and Canada, while China, Russia, Turkey, and India did not, even if they have a considerable interest in crypto. Out of all the African nations, only South Africa committed to the transparency standard. The statement also underlined that the current countries invite other jurisdictions to join the agreement to enhance the global system of automatic information exchange which eliminates tax evasion.





Tax evasion in the crypto landscape