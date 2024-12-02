40 banks led by R3CEV trial five blockchain solutions

The blockchain concepts tests were presented by Eris Industries, Ethereum, IBM, Intel and Chain.

Forty banks took part, drawn from the collection of banks that have thrown their support behind the R3-led consortium. A number of those banks have launched trials of their own in addition to the work conducted as part of R3. Cloud infrastructure was reportedly provided by Amazon, Microsoft and IBM.

The test comes in the wake of a smaller trial conducted in January 2016. Eleven banks took part in that test, leveraging the Microsoft Azure blockchain-as-a-service platform to use a version of the Ethereum network. Future tests are expected to take place with the involvement of government regulators.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the goal of the test was to give those banks an opportunity to compare and contrast different blockchain offerings on the market today.