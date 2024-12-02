3Space Art bridges NFTs with the real world

The platform is more than just a virtual gathering place for artists and collectors. 3Space Art is working with offline venues like galleries, departments, and corporate offices as well as event organisations to showcase digital art.

The non-crypto crowd can buy these NFTs at offline exhibitions and galleries with their credit cards by scanning the QR code. Then, they can display their NFTs in their homes or offices. The NFT platform allows its users to collect digital artwork using cryptocurrencies and fiat Korean Won (KRW).

Besides being a primary marketplace to buy digital art in NFTs, the NFT owners can also stake their collection in the platform’s Art Pool to receive PACE tokens. PACE token is part of the platform’s royalty program for artists and collectors that aligns the incentives between artists, collectors, and audiences.

By staking NFTs in this Art Pool, the owner delegates the rights to exhibit their art for online and offline events. It helps the artists gain traction and attract new buyers. Additionally, all the proceeds from a commercial event will be distributed to the pool among the artists and collectors.