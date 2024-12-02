3 percent of US consumers would switch retailers for Bitcoin payments

According to a Next Generation of Commerce survey, conducted by digital marketing firm Acquity Group, 3% of respondents indicated that they were willing to shift their loyalties to a particular retailer if they began accepting Bitcoin or another digital currency.

Respondents in the 18–22 demographic were most likely to make that change, whereas those in the 58–68 bracket indicated the least willingness.

18% of respondents said that they would shift to a specific retailer if they provided social engagement as a form of currency redeemable for discounts or coupons.

The study featured feedback from 2,035 respondents on a range of topics including ecommerce, consumer loyalty and mobile engagement.