26 mln of Americans possess cryptocurrencies

Finder’s survey was answered by 2,001 Americans adults using Pureprofile, a site that gives cash rewards to users that participate in its surveys.

The survey found that out of the 92.05% of Americans that have not purchased crypto, almost 8% reported that they are planning to do so in the future. Other result show that men are more than double as likely as women to own cryptocurrency - 11.86% of all men to 4.27 %of all women - as well as more likely to own more crypto in terms of dollar value.

Cryptocurrencies are owned more by millennials as opposed to baby boomers: 17.2% of millenials and 2.24% of baby boomers reported having crypto holdings.

As for the most popular kinds of cryptocurrency bought by American adults, Bitcoin comes in first place, with Ethereum (ETH) almost four percentage points lower in second, and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) in third with less than one percent.