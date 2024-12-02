2.6 million people in the UK bought cryptocurrency





Following online research, conducted by YouGov, the FCA estimates that 1.9 million still hold cryptocurrency, with half of them holding more than EUR 287 worth.

The FCA research was conducted to gain an understanding of the size of the market in the UK and customer attitudes to cryptocurrencies. The online survey revealed that most people who own cryptocurrencies in the UK are knowledgeable about them and understand there is a lack of regulation and a risk that prices are volatile. 83% of the owners surveyed bought their cryptocurrency through non-UK exchanges.

About a third of the 2.600 people surveyed said adverts made them more likely to buy cryptocurrency.