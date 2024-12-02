247exchange.com enables Bitcoin-to-card withdrawal

The feature works with both Visa and MasterCard providers. Credit and debit cards of different types including prepaid are supported. Users can also choose the currency to load their cards with (for example USD or EUR).

To withdraw Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency to credit or debit card, the user submits an order in the sell section of 247exchange.com to initiate the verification process.

247exchange is run by InterMoney Exchange, a group of financial companies. The platform has many withdrawal methods: bank wire, SEPA transfer, local bank transfer in Australia and Europe, e-wallets, and now - credit and debit cards.