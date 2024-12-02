21 rolls out Bitcoin email service to the public

The paid email platform was launched in February 2017 and enables users to send surveys, tasks and requests to curated lists of individuals and professionals, incentivizing those actions with small Bitcoin payments.

Anyone can apply to join to create a profile page and join 21 Lists based on their preferred area of expertise. However, original users included what 21 described as “famous people”, largely VCs backing the startup, including Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz.

Further, some lists will be subject to periodic reviews to ensure the quality of responses does not degrade, 21 added. For example, the company said individuals in lists that target specific digital currency users will periodically ask users to sign transactions to verify that they still qualify to receive tasks in this area.