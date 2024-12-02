2021 saw DeFi scammers run away with USD 10 bln in crypto

Overall losses caused by DeFi exploits has totaled USD 12 billion so far in 2021, according to Elliptic, a firm which tracks movements of funds on the digital ledgers that underpin cryptocurrencies. Fraud and theft accounted for USD 10.5 billion of that sum — a sevenfold increase from 2020.

Over the last two years, the total amount of money deposited at DeFi services has spiked from just USD 500 million to USD 247 billion.