1KIN Labs to unify Web3 gaming ecosystems

The platform aims to streamline the discovery and access of Web3 gaming content without requiring users to switch between different blockchain networks or wallets. By integrating over 100 Web3 titles such as Aavegotchi and BLOCKLORDS, and forming partnerships with major ecosystems like Polygon, Solana, and Avalanche, 1KIN Labs seeks to create a centralized hub for Web3 gaming.

GR1D will operate using node operators to ensure seamless user experiences across various blockchain ecosystems. This approach allows developers to maintain their preferred blockchain integrations while accessing a broader user base and network effects facilitated by GR1D.





How does it work?

Key features of GR1D include 1PASS, a subscription service similar to Xbox Game Pass, offering exclusive content, early access, and other benefits. The platform also introduces 1KIT, a software development kit enabling game studios to enhance their Web3 capabilities and build entirely on the GR1D network if desired.





GR1D will utilize interoperability protocols to enhance compatibility and liquidity of gaming assets across different blockchains. GR1D Tag, a global ID system, aims to simplify user logins across Web3 gaming platforms. Central to GR1D's economic structure is GR1D Credits ($GRID), a universal gaming token designed to facilitate efficient transactions and interactions within the Web3 gaming industry.





Planning ahead

The roadmap for GR1D includes a closed beta of 1PASS in 2023 with 25,000 participants, the launch of the GR1D Testnet in 2024, and the anticipated Mainnet launch in 2025. The platform aims to democratize access to Web3 gaming while leveraging blockchain technology to distribute value back to stakeholders.

Representatives emphasized that GR1D aims to unify Web3 gaming discovery and interoperability, enhancing user experiences akin to traditional gaming platforms while leveraging blockchain efficiencies.

The token generation event for $GRID is expected to be announced in the near future, signaling further developments in the project's economic infrastructure.