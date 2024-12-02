1inch unveils Web3 debit card with Mastercard

The 1inch Card enables users to utilize their cryptocurrency for online and offline transactions and facilitates cash withdrawals at supported ATMs through seamless crypto-to-fiat conversion.

The introduction of the 1inch Card aims to enhance user experience by providing a convenient means of accessing and utilizing cryptocurrency assets. The card, issued by Crypto Life and exclusively powered by the Mastercard network, allows users to spend their cryptocurrency for various purchases globally, wherever Mastercard is accepted. Notably, users retain custody of their funds while benefiting from instant conversion to fiat currency.

Offered in both physical and virtual formats, the 1inch Card, powered by Crypto Life, functions similarly to a standard debit card, providing users with a range of benefits.





Representatives of 1inch highlighted the significance of the 1inch Card in bridging the gap between decentralized finance (DeFi) and traditional finance, emphasizing its potential to onboard mass users to DeFi.

People from Crypto Life and at Mastercard underscored the commitment to delivering solutions that prioritize customer accessibility, security, and interoperability between Web2 and Web3 environments.

The Chief Commercial Officer of Baanx and Crypto Life expressed satisfaction with integrating the Crypto Life Card into the 1inch user ecosystem, anticipating a fruitful partnership with Mastercard.

Each 1inch Card is equipped with a unique number, validity date, and CVC, enabling fiat currency payments following swift and secure conversion from cryptocurrency stored in the user's 1inch Wallet. The card facilitates contactless payments at physical stores supporting such transactions and permits cash withdrawals at any Mastercard-accepting ATM worldwide.

Initially available to users in the UK and European Economic Area (EEA), interested individuals can join the waiting list for the 1inch Card on the official website.