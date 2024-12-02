17 new members join Hyperledger blockchain project

The Linux-led blockchain initiative announced new companies and organizations have joined its ranks including Samsungs IT services subsidiary Samsung SDS, Quickbooks developer Intuit and heavy machinery manufacturer Sany.

The announcement provides the latest sign that Samsung is developing an interest in the emerging technology, and that major institutions are increasingly viewing Hyperledger as a venue for further engagement.

To date, nearly 100 companies and startups have joined to contribute to the project since its launch in December 2015.