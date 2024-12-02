1/5 financial institutions consider cryptocurrency trading

The survey covered more than 400 clients across Thomson Reuters’ platforms including large asset managers, hedge funds and trading desks at large banks. Among those respondents who said they were willing to trade cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, 70% said they were planning to start trading in the next three to six months, the survey showed.

Retail interest in the buying and selling of digital coins exploded in 2017 after prices skyrocketed, and institutional involvement has been predicted to grow, despite regulatory warnings that cryptocurrencies are highly risky and prone to scams. Large falls in cryptocurrency prices in 2018, however, have encouraged critics to warn again that the market is a bubble and that investors should stay away, the online publication continues.