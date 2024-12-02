By using common language, The Cryptocurrency Revolution is a book that shares educational content about crypto tech and makes blockchain and tokens sound not that scary. Moreover, it stresses mostly the implications of these developments in finance. Plus, Rhian has such an extended knowledge of Bitcoin, blockchain, crypto, and CBDCs that helped us draft some ideas for our upcoming crypto report to be launched by the end of November – stay tuned!

About Rhian Lewis

Rhian Lewis is a software developer and writer who has been deeply involved in cryptocurrency since 2013, as the author of The Cryptocurrency Revolution, the founder of London Women in Bitcoin, and the co-developer of portfolio tracker CountMyCrypto. She is a former digital journalist at The Times and Sunday Times.



