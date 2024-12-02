As interest in digital assets grows, traditional financial institutions are becoming more open to new ways of handling money and data. But the big question remains: how do we embrace this transformation while minimising data exposure?

To explore this, we spoke with Anthony Day, Head of Strategy & Marketing at Midnight, a data protection blockchain developed by Input Output. He shared insights on how blockchain can enhance financial services—particularly in areas of data privacy, security, transparency, and efficiency.

The power of blockchain in financial services

Anthony's journey into blockchain began during his work in digital transformation and innovation at Deloitte, where he explored how this technology could reshape businesses. Blockchain, he explained, offers a unique set of benefits:

Immutability: data recorded on the blockchain cannot be altered, ensuring transparency and trust;

A single source of truth: transactions and records are visible to all relevant parties while maintaining privacy;

Programmable privacy: blockchain allows for selective data sharing, ensuring only necessary details are disclosed;

Tokenisation: the creation of digital assets that can be securely transferred across borders in real time.

These capabilities set blockchain apart from traditional financial systems, allowing for a more secure and efficient infrastructure.

Blockchain in DeFi: lending, borrowing & cross-border transactions

Blockchain's real-world application in decentralised finance (DeFi) is particularly compelling. Anthony highlighted how DeFi enables services like lending, borrowing, and yield-bearing instruments—offering new opportunities for both businesses and individuals.

He pointed out that traditional finance institutions are exploring blockchain for its ability to provide a single source of truth and facilitate cross-border transactions. Tokenisation of cash and deposits is already being tested, allowing multinational companies to move assets seamlessly between banks and jurisdictions—ultimately increasing speed to market and improving financial agility.

Data privacy: the real challenge in finance

A major issue in financial services today is data privacy. Too often, sensitive information is stored on centralised servers, making it vulnerable to breaches, phishing attacks, and identity theft. Anthony put it simply: ‘The more sensitive data is stored online, the greater the risk of fraud. Companies don’t want to hold onto this data either—it’s a liability.’

For years, we have normalised the exchange of sensitive data in return for goods and services simply because there wasn’t a better alternative. However, advancements in zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) and cryptographic solutions are changing that.

The shift toward verifiable proofs instead of sensitive data

Zero-knowledge technology allows for verification without revealing actual data. This means businesses can prove identity, financial status, or compliance without exposing sensitive details. Despite its advantages, many financial institutions have been hesitant to adopt blockchain due to concerns about data exposure. However, Anthony remains optimistic: ‘The challenge for decentralised applications is balancing privacy with compliance. Zero-knowledge proofs offer a powerful solution for the next generation of financial services.’

Looking ahead: the path to zero-knowledge adoption

By the end of 2025, we could see selective disclosure and zero-knowledge proofs becoming more widely adopted in finance. Midnight, along with other blockchain protocols, is working toward making these solutions more accessible. However, the complexity of cryptography remains a barrier. ‘Blockchain and zero-knowledge proofs are often seen as overly complex. The challenge for Web 3 is making its technology more approachable’, Anthony noted.

Ultimately, he believes that sharing proofs rather than sensitive data will become the standard for secure financial transactions. It’s a shift toward a better, safer architecture for finance, reducing risk while enhancing efficiency and trust.

About Anthony Day

Anthony is a 20-year experienced growth leader, who has been driving engagement with Blockchain and decentralised technologies since 2016. He has held leadership positions in global technology companies such as Deloitte, IBM, and Parity Technologies, and is now focused on the growth of Midnight: a data-protection Blockchain developed by IOG.

Anthony was awarded Top Voice for Technology & Innovation for the past 2-years by LinkedIn, and is the host of the Blockchain Won’t Save the World and RightClickSaveTheWorld podcasts.



