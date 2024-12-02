In 2025, The Paypers is diving deep into this evolving landscape to bridge the gap between traditional financial players and the Web3 ecosystem. Our goal is to help businesses and consumers gain confidence in using Web3 payment options—such as stablecoins, tokens, and CBDCs—for faster, more efficient money movement both locally and globally.

In this interview, Nikola shares key insights on TradFi’s growing adoption of crypto, the shifting regulatory landscape in the EU and US, and what’s driving the evolution of digital payments. He reflects on his journey into crypto, starting Electrocoin in 2014 out of curiosity, and how he gradually saw increasing interest in crypto payment processing from merchants, PSPs, banks, and fintechs.

Traditional financial institutions—banks, PSPs, and payment processors—are entering crypto at an accelerating pace. According to Nikola, two major factors are driving this shift: the operational efficiencies that crypto payments bring to transactions and the regulatory clarity provided by frameworks like MiCA in Europe.

Of course, no conversation about crypto regulation is complete without touching on the US elections. Nikola discusses Donald Trump’s crypto-friendly stance, viral memes, and even his proposal for a Bitcoin reserve—highlighting the growing intersection between politics and digital assets.

And for those in the payments and fintech space, Nikola also shares the story behind Money Motion, the event he has been chairing and organising since 2023. This year, Money Motion is set to bring over 2,500 banking, fintech, and payment professionals together on March 27th in Zagreb, Croatia.

All in all, this conversation left me with a strong sense that 2025—thanks to the latest positive crypto developments—could finally bring the DeFi summer we’ve been waiting for since 2020.

Enjoy the interview, and feel free to share your thoughts with us!

About Nikola Škorić

Nikola Škorić is the founder and CEO of Electrocoin, a Croatian cryptocurrency brokerage and payment processor. With an MA in Computer Science and after 7 years in the nuclear industry, he founded Electrocoin in 2014 and oversaw its growth to the biggest cryptocurrency company in Croatia, with an expanding presence in the EU. With a focus on the quality of service and personal approach to every single customer and with partnerships with the likes of Croatian Post, Konzum, Tifon, and Bazaar.hr, Electrocoin is helping grow the cryptocurrency user base by making the purchase and spending of cryptocurrency as simple as it gets.



