[Money 20/20 Europe 2025] Fireblocks' Ran Goldi on the state of stablecoins





Why stablecoins are more than a buzzword

In this video interview, Goldi explains why stablecoins are more than a buzzword—they’re ‘another payments rail… an infrastructure upgrade to whatever it is we have today’. Fireblocks now works with 300+ payment firms worldwide, and its latest survey shows 90 % of 300 financial institutions are already strategising, running POCs, or rolling out stablecoin solutions. Regulatory anxiety has plummeted, with concerns dropping from 84 % two years ago to just 18 % today.

Don’t believe the hype

Goldi’s guidance for newcomers is blunt: ‘First of all, don’t believe the hype… If you go on LinkedIn today, it seems like stablecoins maybe can cure cancer, right? It’s not. Sometimes PIX is better —choose the right rail for the job.’

He recommends a staged path ‘from crypto‑remote to crypto‑inside’, starting with trusted partners and gradually bringing the infrastructure in‑house. Champions in the space care less about cost and more about ‘that velocity of money’.

Beyond speed and savings, programmability is the real game‑changer: ‘We can say, only move my dollars to Mexican pesos if the rate is underneath that specific rate. That’s just one example’.

Every company needs a stablecoin strategy

The panel Goldi joined at Money 20/20 concluded that every company needs a stablecoin strategy. Remote.com already pays 1 % of its global freelancers in stablecoins—and wishes the figure were higher—while shielding users from the technical jargon of USDC vs USDT.

Watch the full interview to hear exactly how stablecoins are reshaping cross‑border payments, B2B flows, and corporate treasuries—and what your first steps should be.





About Ran Goldi

Ran Goldi is the SVP of Payments and Network at Fireblocks, where he drives blockchain-powered payment solutions. Previously, he was CEO of First Digital, a stablecoin and CBDC payment firm acquired by Fireblocks. He co-founded an algorithmic trading company, led IT investments for a private equity fund, and served as a VP at a London Stock Exchange-listed firm.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the most trusted digital asset infrastructure provider, enabling businesses to build, run, and scale on the blockchain. With best-in-class security and a seamless platform, Fireblocks supports custody, tokenization, payments, and settlement for over 2,000 organisations—including BNY Mellon, Galaxy, and Revolut—securing USD 10+ trillion in transactions across 100+ blockchains. Learn more at fireblocks.com.



