Despite recent challenges, experts see the potential for blockchain technology to revolutionise cross-border payments. There are now 300 million people with cryptocurrency worldwide, approaching the equivalent of the number of PayPal users, offering merchants a larger market. Crypto payments are also seen as cheaper than traditional options and offer a reduced risk of fraud.

However, merchants must work with a licensed crypto payment gateway to mitigate potential risks, particularly in the luxury goods market where illicit money may be involved.

Eric's journey into crypto began when his former company's developers were mining cryptocurrency using his resources.

He shares predictions for the crypto payments industry in 2023 in a video interview with us. His opinions were also included in our Crypto Payments and Web 3.0 For Banks, Merchants, and PSPs Report. The report and interview provide valuable insights into the future of blockchain and crypto in cross-border payments, with an industry survey measuring adoption rates among banks, merchants, and PSPs.

About Eric Barbier

Eric Barbier is a successful entrepreneur with >15 years of experience building FinTech & mobile payments companies. Before TripleA, he founded Thunes, a leading B2B payments network, and Mobile365, which was acquired by Sybase (now SAP). He is also the appointed board member of tech companies like AMEEX, STC pay, and Sleek.

About TripleA

TripleA is a cryptocurrency payment gateway licensed by Singapore’s central bank. TripleA simplifies crypto payments for businesses, empowering them to increase revenues by tapping into the spending power of 350+ million crypto users. Its white-label solutions and instant crypto-to-fiat conversion enable businesses to pay and get paid in cryptocurrencies, volatility-free.



