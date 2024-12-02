Why should the crypto industry (and not only) know about COINsiglieri?

Crypto industry should know about us, COINsiglieri, because we can help crypto projects to shine and grow from an idea – to a company with traction and revenue, or like the book says: ‘From zero to one’.

At the moment, what are the top three crypto ideas that are most interesting for investors and why?

It would be very hard for us (and unfair to our clients) to choose the top 3 projects we consider most interesting for investors. We could say that projects that take responsibility, are regulated, have invested in a Proof of Concept already, or at least have a good Market Fit, are always a good choice for investors. Investors should follow us closely and observe what projects we will help in the next 18 months because we are working on some very cool ideas and use-cases because our mindset is always on what investors want.

What are the friendliest geographies with crypto projects? Is Romania one of them? Why (or why not)?

The friendliest jurisdictions for crypto projects are Lithuania, Estonia, Malta, and Portugal. Romania unfortunately is not among those jurisdictions yet, but we see movements and interest shown from the National Bank of Romania and the Government.

Some crypto projects have proved to be scams or were involved in fraudulent activity. How do you distinguish between honest/transparent projects and fraudulent ones?

Well, this is tricky. We have our internal ways to search through media reputation, business background, and even friends and business partners of the project owners, but also, we deep dive into the concept, market fit, and responsibility level they are willing to take, budgets, and long-term vision.

What are the main mistakes crypto projects make?

Low or non-existent Marketing budget Bad PR /communication with the community about shifting directions, overall changes, and why they do it. Usually, when changes are made and the community was not involved in the process, something breaks in the chain, and from that point, things may go sideways.

If you were to paint the perfect conditions for a crypto project to be launched successfully, what would those be?

Good question! First, market conditions should be favourable (Bull Market) so we believe we will have a growing market from Q4 2022 and Q1 2023. That would be an external factor. Then we have the investors' sentiment, so if a project checks the use-cases built for investors, to improve their lifestyle, business, or daily tasks, it creates great conditions for a project to be successfully launched. Budget is very important, but a well-spent budget is the key to amazing marketing campaigns, and last – Responsibility, crypto-licensed projects that follow a clear path and share a similar vision among teammates.

What are the crypto and web 3.0 trends that you are most passionate about?

I can say that the Crypto Expo event I am planning to organise in Romania in the following months it’s my passion, but also the Assets Tokenisation and Fractionalisation trends are gathering my attention lately.

*This interview is part of Unchain Fintech Festival, the first fintech and blockchain event of the CEE Region, held in Oradea, Romania, between the 13th and 14th of July.

About Ionut Vilceanu

With a vast background of 14 years in Stocks Trading and Portfolio Management, Ionut held several Head of Business Development functions in Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Ukraine, and Russia. He slowly moved to Indexes, Commodities, FX, and Crypto. Back in 2017, Ionut and his partners discovered a need in the market for consulting in sales and project management for Crypto and FinTech startups. This is how Coinsiglieri.com started.

About COINsiglieri Agency

COINsiglieri Agency is looking for the next new exciting projects that can revolutionise the industry and can improve people’s life. Our goal is to take an idea – validate it with a Proof of Concept – create a relevant Board of Advisors and team – present it simply and intelligently to clients – launch it on the market.

We are partners with some of the biggest Crypto / Blockchain Events around the world, like: Banking 4.0, European Blockchain Convention, Unchain Fintech Festival, Blockchain Economy Summit, Crypto Gibraltar, BlackSeaChain and we are planning to organise in the following months, our own CRYPTO EXPO in Romania Bucharest, to bring all our partners and project in the same venue with our community from Romania and Europe combined with a Start-up Gala and real investment opportunities for Romania. All powered by COINsiglieri.com.



