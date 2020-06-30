Sections
News

Zwipe renews and extends partnership with TGS

Tuesday 30 June 2020 12:08 CET | News

Biometric technology company Zwipe has renewed its partnership with Brazil-based smart card manufacturer Thomas Greg & Sons (TGS). 

According to Find Biometrics, the companies first joined forces in April 2019 to develop biometric payment cards for the LATAM market. Thanks to the renewal of the agreement, TGS is enabled to move forward with the small-scale manufacturing of those cards and increase the production over time to meet the growing demand for contactless payment solutions. 

Moreover, the cards will support Zwipe’s Pay ONE platform that combines Zwipe’s software with a fingerprint sensor from IDEX Biometrics to provide a single-chip biometric secure element.

Furthermore, Zwipe has also partnered with Watchdata Technologies to develop new contactless payment offerings, which will include wearable payments in addition to biometric payment cards, Find Biometrics reported. 


More: Link


Keywords: Zwipe, Thomas Greg & Sons, TGS, biometric payment cards, cards, LATAM, contactless payments, Pay ONE, fingerprint sensor, biometrics, IDEX Biometrics, single-chip biometric, Watchdata Technologies, wearable payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Latin America
Payments & Commerce

