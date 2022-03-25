|
Zwipe Pay platform receives Visa certification

Friday 25 March 2022 13:35 CET | News

Visa has cleared for use biometric fintech Zwipe’s Pay platform in Visa cards issued anywhere in the world.

The news should help increase the mainstream adoption of biometric payment cards. In that regard, card manufacturers will now be able to deploy Zwipe Pay, knowing that the solution has already obtained the approval of Visa. The certification confirms that Zwipe Pay has passed all of the necessary security and performance tests, and indicates that it will meet a certain quality standard when deployed in a new payment card.

The use of a Visa-certified solution will also facilitate card manufacturers and issuers to get Visa clearance for their own biometric payment card products. For its part, Zwipe said that it is now ready to move forward with full scale card production. Company officials explained that issuers now have the opportunity to create differentiation, increase customer acquisition, and create new revenue stream by deploying biometric cards based on Zwipe Pay.

The letter of approval from Visa establishes Zwipe Pay as a standalone solution and should make the platform more appealing to other manufacturers as the market expands. The company has already made inroads in the Middle East, recently announcing a new trial with a private bank in Iraq.


