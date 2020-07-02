Sections
News

Zwipe partners with Publicenter to develop biometric payment cards in Italy

Thursday 2 July 2020 14:53 CET | News

Zwipe has partnered with Italy-based smart card manufacturer Publicenter to bring its Zwipe Pay ONE platform in the development of fingerprint-enabled cards.

According to Biometric Update, Publicenter is certified by both Visa and Mastercard for manufacturing smart cards, and enables payment, loyalty, and gift cards to major banking and retail customers in Italy and around Europe.

The collaboration comes to provide contactless payment experiences made with biometric cards and wearables to financial institutions and consumers across the continent, as the demand for contactless payments has increased during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Besides, half of all POS transactions in Italy were contactless even prior to the pandemic, therefore the proportion has grown since, Biometric Update reported.


More: Link


