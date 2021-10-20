|
Zwipe and IC Payment to offer biometric payment cards to banks in LATAM

Wednesday 20 October 2021 15:18 CET | News

Norway-based fintech Zwipe has partnered with Chile-based fintech IC Payment to offer biometric solutions in LATAM and Caribbean markets.

The two organisations will now align their product delivery and initiate joint sales efforts to bring biometric cards across key markets in Latin America.

Company officials stated that biometric payment cards are attracting interest from issuers as they deliver better experience for the security of transactions and that the partnership will enable them to provide better solutions and drive further growth.

IC Payment is a fintech is based in Chile with offices in Uruguay and Argentina and has a network of partners across Latin America. IC Payment offers a complete set of payment solutions for both in person and digital environments.


Keywords: fintech, partnership, biometrics, credit card, debit card, Issuer
Categories: Securing Transactions | Cards
Countries: Latin America
