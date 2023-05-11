Subscribe
News

Yonder teams up with Transact Payments to credit card services

Thursday 11 May 2023 13:57 CET | News

UK-based credit card company Yonder has partnered with Transact Payments to gain access to payment services and the Mastercard Network.

 

Yonder's modern credit card offers its members highly-curated rewards like exclusive drinking, dining, and leisure experiences in London, as well as a host of travel benefits and other protections. It was founded in 2021 to challenge the status quo of current UK credit card providers with an innovative, customer-centric credit card offering.

Transact Payments delivers innovative and flexible payment card, tokenised mobile payments, payment account and e-money issuing solutions. Working with Transact Payments means clients can rely on an experienced, regulated payments partner with a deep level of expertise that ensures programmes can go to market as quickly as possible and are also fully compliant.

Officials from Yonder said they chose Transact Payments because of their significant experience in the credit card space and their flexible approach to building an innovative partnership that's allowed them to launch and grow quickly. They don’t see why someone choosing to live in London can’t access a rewarding credit card due to their credit or income history being outside the UK. Partners like Transact Payments have given Yonder the foundation they need to rebuild the world's relationships with credit - and for them to be rewarded in the process.

Commenting on this development, representatives from Transact Payments said that Yonder is blazing a new trail in credit cards rewards, addressing an under-served, but very active, spending market. They look forward to a successful future together and are confident Yonder is set to shake up the credit card space in London.

What does Yonder do?

Yonder was founded in 2021 by ClearScore. The company began as a solution for expats who might have a stable income and a mortgage back home, but couldn’t find an appealing credit provider in the UK. Quickly realising the scale of the industry’s problems, the team at Yonder made it their mission to rebuild customers’ relationship with credit, launching a lifestyle card that eliminates the stress of credit and unlocks the best experiences in their city. 

More information about Transact Payments

At Transact Payments, they have built a reputation as the experts in payment and card solutions. They provide innovative and flexible UK and European BIN sponsorship, modular payment, debit, credit, and prepaid services. They are a licensed UK and European e-money institution, regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, Malta Financial Services Authority, and Principal Members of both Mastercard and Visa.


