|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Yes Bank partners with Visa to offer credit cards

Tuesday 21 September 2021 15:26 CET | News

India-based Yes Bank, has partnered with Visa to offer credit cards to its customers on the payment platform.

With the partnership, the Bank commences issuance of select credit card variants, consumer as well as commercial, on Visa’s payment network. 

The suite consists of nine credit card variants on the Visa platform that service all segments – consumer cards, business cards, and corporate cards across YES First, YES Premia, and YES Prosperity.

The Visa co-branded cards are loaded with loyalty programs, under which reward points don’t expire and can also be shared or transferred to YES BANK Credit Card holders. Other benefits include attractive foreign currency markup and lifestyle privileges including airport lounge access and golf course privileges.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: credit card, corporate card, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like