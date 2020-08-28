Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Wirecard Card Solutions announces plans for company's future, with Railsbank key part of the plan

Friday 28 August 2020 12:37 CET | News

Wirecard Card Solutions has announced its plans for reaching a solvent wind-down of the business.

A key part of the plan is the entrance into a term sheet agreement to sell its card technology and associated assets in the UK and to effect the transfer of client relationships and certain employees to the UK-head quartered global Banking-as-a-Service platform, Railsbank.

At a meeting scheduled for August 28, 2020, Wirecard Card Solutions’ programme managers will present a proposal for an orderly migration of Wirecard Card Solutions' customers, including the terms of the asset sale to Railsbank, and job security for transferred employees.

If, as is hoped, the orderly and solvent wind-down proposal proceeds, including the asset sale to Railsbank, it is anticipated that the migration of Wirecard Card Solutions' customers will take place between now and November 2020. Both before and after the migration, Wirecard Card Solutions' cardholders will be able to continue to operate their cards and access their funds as usual.

Wirecard Card Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wirecard Acquiring & Issuing and part of the Wirecard group. The parent company will continue to hold ownership of Wirecard Card Solution’s shares.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Wirecard Card Solutions, Railsbank, open banking, cards, acquisition, payments, Wirecard scandal, UK
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like