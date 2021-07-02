|
News

Wells Fargo rolls out no-annual-fee Active Cash Credit Card

Friday 2 July 2021 14:08 CET | News

US-based banking group Wells Fargo has released a new credit card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card, which has no-annual fee and earns a flat 2% cash rewards across the board. 

With the launch of the Active Cash Card, Wells Fargo is making a renewed push into the credit card space. According to cnbc.com, while Wells Fargo is the number 2 issuer of debit cards in the US, it has long lagged behind in number of credit card accounts compared to other large retail banks like, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup.

This card comes with a generous welcome bonus of $200 cash rewards after spending $1,000 within the first three months of card opening. The Active CashSM Card also offers a 15 month 0% APR introductory period on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (then, a variable APR of 14.99% 19.99% or 24.99%).


More: Link


