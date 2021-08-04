|
VivoCard launches in China after trademark filing

Thursday 5 August 2021 14:32 CET | News

China-based smartphone company of VIVO has launched its in-phone credit card payment system VivoCard.

According to the company, VivoCard would rival existing services like the Apple Card, the Samsung Card, the Google Card, and more. The VivoCard is not yet launched globally or even in the local market of the Chinese smartphone. However, it was discovered to have already filed for its trademark application, for it to be used soon by its users. According to Droid Maze, VivoCard is only one of the many in-phone payment systems already available in the market. 

It now joins the likes of Huawei, Oppo, Samsung, Google, and Apple, and these companies have already made their presence known to a lot of markets, in different countries. VivoCard is aiming to bring its credit card services for people to enjoy a seamless and easy transaction, all with but a click on one's Vivo smartphone. 


