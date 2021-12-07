Visa partners with Revive Management for flexibility in paying household bills

The pilot programme aims to provide a solution based on Visa’s request to pay technology that includes more flexibility for paying mobile phone contracts, utility bills, and streaming services, especially for people with irregular incomes. Some of the solutions considered by Visa count for altering the payment date, splitting bills with others, separating payments into smaller amounts, and even communicating directly with the biller for alternative payment solutions, when possible.
The suggestions not only fasten the payment process but also adds transparency and reduces the time spent by customers looking for alternative payment methods or seeking out counselling on their own.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions