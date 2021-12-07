|
Visa partners with Revive Management for flexibility in paying household bills

Tuesday 7 December 2021 14:29 CET | News

Global payments processor Visa and UK-based digital billing specialist Revive Management have signed an agreement to encourage shifting in how consumers pay for their household bills.

The pilot programme aims to provide a solution based on Visa’s request to pay technology that includes more flexibility for paying mobile phone contracts, utility bills, and streaming services, especially for people with irregular incomes. Some of the solutions considered by Visa count for altering the payment date, splitting bills with others, separating payments into smaller amounts, and even communicating directly with the biller for alternative payment solutions, when possible. 

The suggestions not only fasten the payment process but also adds transparency and reduces the time spent by customers looking for alternative payment methods or seeking out counselling on their own. 

According to Visa, the pilot programme should also provide customers with the guarantee that their bills are legitimate, reducing the risk of becoming a fraud victim, while service providers could be ensured their bills will not be left unpaid due to the customer’s irregular incomes. 

